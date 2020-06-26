Justin Bieber Files $20 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Sexual Assault Accusers

Justin Bieber is taking legal action against the women who accused him of sexual assault, E! News has learned.
On Thursday, June 25, the 26-year-old pop star filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against two Jane Does, who are identified as "Danielle" and "Kadi" in the documents, for "falsely" leveraging claims against him on social media last week.
The lawsuit states, "The malicious statements made by 'Danielle' and 'Kadi' (who may be the same person under two accounts) are absolutely false, and their respective heinous accusations that Bieber engaged in the alleged sexual assaults are outrageous, fabricated lies."
On Saturday, June 20, a Twitter user who identified herself as Danielle but has since deleted the account, alleged that Bieber sexually assaulted her on March 9, 2014 at a hotel in Austin, Tex. In an attempt to refute the person's claims, Bieber responded on Twitter by sharing photos, correspondence with members of his management team and hotel reservation receipts that he alleged placed him in a location separate from where Danielle said the assault occurred.
Describing Danielle's claims as "factually impossible," the lawsuit states that Bieber did not stay in or have a room booked at the Four Seasons Hotel on March 9, 2014, where she claimed the assault occurred. Instead, Bieber claims he, then-girlfriend Selena Gomez and a group of their friends stayed at a rental property on the night in question.
The following day, Bieber alleges to have checked into a Westin Hotel for three more nights, however on March 10, 2014, the lawsuit states he "visited and had dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel Restaurant."
"Fans and media posted to social media documenting he was at the Four Seasons' Restaurant on March 10, 2014," the documents argue, "however, someone fabricating a story about Bieber's time in Austin would not have been aware that he and his friends were not actually staying at the hotel, and had only visited the restaurant at the property for dinner."
Another individual, who identified themselves on Twitter as Kadi, alleged Bieber assaulted her the following year in New York City. According to Kadi, the alleged incident took place at the Langham Hotel in the early morning hours of May 5, 2015.
Bieber did not publicly address those claims at the time, but in the lawsuit maintains that they too were fabricated.
"On May 4, 2015, Bieber attended the Met Gala in New York, and then immediately after went to and attended a celebrity hosted private after-party at Up & Down, attended by dozens of other celebrities and witnesses, at which Bieber was photographed in the early hours of May 5, 2015," the documents state. "Bieber did not leave the celebrity after-party until close to 4 AM, when he then stopped at a hot-dog stand, along with others, for a snack. Bieber was photographed going to the after-party and then, at 4 AM, when he stopped at the hot-dog stand."
"Kadi claims that she was invited-up and joined Bieber and a group of people hanging-out in his hotel room at 2:30 AM, which was the same time Bieber was actually at the Met Gala after-party with dozens of witnesses," the lawsuit continues.
Bieber is seeking $10 million from each woman in compensatory damages, totaling $20 million, and has requested a jury trial.
E! News has reached out to the accusers for comment but have not heard back.