Revisit Chad Johnson's Protein Powder Funeral in The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever Clip

Pretend it's 2016.

It's mid June, a casual Monday night. You're watching The Bachelorette, as you do. Chad has finally been sent home on a terrifying one-on-one date involving axes where you were pretty sure JoJo Fletcher was about to get murdered, and the boys back at their wooded cabin are absolutely losing it.

Led by one Wells Adams, they're throwing protein powder in the air as if it's ashes and singing songs to celebrate his demise. Here's how we described it at the time:

"While fake James Taylor played the guitar, they said a few words of riddance for Chad and spread his protein powder like ashes on the ground. They were united. They were friends. They had seemingly forgotten that they were still all trying to date the same girl."

Sure the funeral was about to get interrupted by Chad's momentary return, but it was still a moment to never be forgotten, and now you definitely won't forget it, because you get to relive it in Monday's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever, which chronicles JoJo's journey to love with Jordan Rodgers. You also get to relive it in the exclusive clip above!