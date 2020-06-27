Happy Birthday, Khloe Kardashian! Celebrate By Looking Back at Her Cutest Pics With Daughter True

Related : Khloe Kardashian's Mommy 101 Moments

Happy birthday, Khloe Kardashian!

Today, Saturday, Jun. 27 marks the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's 36th birthday. And while the Revenge Body host has a lot to celebrate today, it's safe to say that her best gift to-date is her 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

Khloe and ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their daughter into the world in April 2018. While the reality TV star and the NBA athlete are no longer a couple, they make an active effort to co-parent their daughter.

And, from what we've seen on social media, the mother-daughter duo are best friends. Whether their enjoying some pool time or visiting with extended family members, Khloe and True are always smiling bright on social media.

"You are literally my entire world! I can't believe you are TWO!!" the Good American mogul wrote back in April. "You make my life complete and I can't wait to have forever with you!!! Until the end of time; I love you my sweet girl."

We're sure if True could write, she'd pen a similar message for Khloe today.