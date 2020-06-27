PrideRacial JusticeE! Turns 30Where Are They Now?Bachelor Nation

Happy Birthday, Khloe Kardashian! Celebrate By Looking Back at Her Cutest Pics With Daughter True

Happy birthday, Khloe Kardashian!

Today, Saturday, Jun. 27 marks the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's 36th birthday. And while the Revenge Body host has a lot to celebrate today, it's safe to say that her best gift to-date is her 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

Khloe and ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their daughter into the world in April 2018. While the reality TV star and the NBA athlete are no longer a couple, they make an active effort to co-parent their daughter.

And, from what we've seen on social media, the mother-daughter duo are best friends. Whether their enjoying some pool time or visiting with extended family members, Khloe and True are always smiling bright on social media.

"You are literally my entire world! I can't believe you are TWO!!" the Good American mogul wrote back in April. "You make my life complete and I can't wait to have forever with you!!! Until the end of time; I love you my sweet girl."

We're sure if True could write, she'd pen a similar message for Khloe today.

For a closer look at Khloe and True's sweet bond, scroll through the images below.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September, only on E!

Instagram
An Important Message

"Tutu is reminding everyone to please wash your hands!" Khloe penned on Instagram. "Stay safe out there"

Instagram
Girl Power

"Who runs the world.... GIRLS!!!" the mother of one posted on Instagram.

Instagram
Filter Fun

Khloe Kardashian added a fun filter to her second group shot with North West, Penelope Disick and True Thompson.

Instagram
Cheesin'

"Cheeessseeeeeeee," the Good American mogul noted online.

Instagram
Peekaboo!

"Happy Palm Sunday!! We are cozy in our @skims," the KUWTK star shared. "☁️ PS this is an old photo"

Pajama Party

"The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!" Khloe wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Selfie Queens

Khloe adds a filter to her selfie with her little one while the duo hunkers down and quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Soul Sisters

Khloe described True Thompson as her "soulmate" in this charming pic.

Morning Mom

One of True's furry friends appeared to join her and Khloe for breakfast, alongside some beautiful blooms!

Minnie Mouse

Khloe poses by True, who dressed as Minnie Mouse in January 2020.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

A quick mirror selfie before Khloe and True hit some holiday parties.

Best Buds

Khloe and True relaxing outside.

Giving Thanks

"Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy!" Khloe wrote on this photo uploaded on Thanksgiving.

"I'll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time."

Sweet Smooches

Khloe's caption sums this heartwarming photo up: "The Love of my life!!!!"

Funny Faces

True looking adorable while Khloe snaps a selfie.

Side by Side

Like mother, like daughter!

Follow My Lead

The mom-daughter duo made their mark on the beach while on vacation in August 2019.

Beach Buds

"I still can't get over our beautiful vacation location," Khloe wrote of their August trip. "This beach is a slice of heaven! Lord, thank You! Forever and always, thank You!!"

Back in Bali

Khloe posted this sweet throwback of her and True from their 2018 trip to Bali.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Cozy night in! The duo pose for the camera with similar facial expressions and similar outfits.

Instagram
Cheetah Girls

The mommy-daughter duo twin in fierce and fabulous animal-print pajamas.

Instagram
Rawr!

The mother and daughter coordinated in fierce leopard print looks. 

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sunny Days

Khloe and baby True lived it up in Turks and Caicos in May 2019 and we're officially jealous of their lives.

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
Beach Walks

While on a trip to Turks and Caicos in May, Khloe and her adorable daughter True had some serious beach bonding time. 

For more photos of Khloe and True, click here.

Don't forget to wish Khloe a happy birthday on social media!

