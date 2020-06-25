Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Secrets For Potty Training 2-Year-Old True Thompson

True Thompson has achieved a big milestone!
Today, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram Live and shared that her two-year-old with Tristan Thompson has started potty training. This update came about as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star discussed her partnership with Pampers Easy-Ups training underwear.
Per the mother of one, partnering with Pampers was a "no-brainer" since the training underwear features True's favorite Trolls character, Queen Poppy (voiced by Anna Kendrick).
"Not only are they comfortable, not only do they have 12-hour protection, but also, Poppy! Poppy is on the Pampers," Khloe declared. "And you have no idea how much that helps me with getting her…more excited for that."
Not to mention, Khloe praised the training bottoms for feeling "like real underwear." Apparently, True enjoys the idea that she's wearing "big-girl underwear."
So, how exactly is potty training going?
According to the Good American mogul, True is already "really good at keeping her Pampers dry."
Yet, accidents happen. Thus, Khloe reminded those tuning into the live stream that there isn't a "right way" or a "wrong way" to potty train a child.
"Everyone has accidents, everyone, I don't know, just learns at their own pace," the Revenge Body host added.
For Khloe, she said she utilizes incentives to get her little one to take to the toilet. Specifically, Khloe uses stickers and TV time as "rewards" for victories on the potty.
"I don't believe in bribing, but there's a difference between bribing and rewards. True gets rewards," Khloe said. "Whatever your incentive is, that has to be only for potty time, it can't be throughout the day, or else that's going to confuse them. You have to give them a reason to want to go on the potty."
As Khloe detailed, she puts True on the toilet with a book "every hour" for five minutes. Furthermore, Khloe noted that she tries to make it an "exciting" experience.
The mother-daughter duo have been able to "give the potty training adventure [their] all" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"It's about consistency! I think potty training is all about consistency for me in this household, but I'm a very consistent type of girl," she added.
While Khloe said earlier in the talk that she isn't a "mind reader" and "not that experienced," she knows her daughter's tell-tale bathroom signs, which include standing in a corner by herself and a little pee dance.
"Sometimes she doesn't but lately she's been really good about telling me," Khloe revealed.
Congrats to True on her big step!