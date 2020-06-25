Savannah Chrisley Clarifies Where She Stands With Nic Kerdiles After Postponing Wedding

Related : Savannah Chrisley Slid Into Nic's DMs--Now They're Engaged!

After explaining why she and Nic Kerdiles postponed their wedding, Savannah Chrisley is further setting the record straight on her relationship.

A week ago, the reality star shed some light on their decision to not tie the knot right now, telling fans on the Chrisley Confessions podcast, "We made [the decision] together. We both realized that things moved way too fast and we needed to go back to dating... I just knew we had to work on things on a different level. We had to dig deeper and it's hard. It's 2020 and you know what, it's okay not to follow the guidelines and the whole timeframe that everyone follows."

On Wednesday's episode of the podcast, Chrisley offered more context on how she and Kerdiles are today while simultaneously throwing shade at some unnamed prying people, apparently including an ex.

"We're not these type of people to go against each other and to talk crap," she said of her and Kerdiles. "I am a firm believer that we both can say how we feel and we're never gonna turn our backs on each other, we're never gonna talk crap—that's not who we are, that's not who Nic is, that's not who I am, so if you're hoping that you can get some information out of him or me…"

Dad Todd Chrisley added, "You know how investigative minds want to know...If they spent as much time on their own marriage and relationships as they do everybody's in our family, they wouldn't have the issues that they have."