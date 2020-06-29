Everything Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Have Squeezed Into Their First Year of Marriage

Related : Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary

A year ago, Joe Jonas and his bride Sophie Turner were circulating through the white floral- and candle-dotted tables set up on the grounds of France's Château de Tourreau.

While they had a team of pros to see that champagne glasses were brimming and the cold towels meant to take the sting out of the scorching June day were plentiful, the new Mr. and Mrs. still had a few hosting duties to attend to. They had to stay hydrated. of course, a guest telling E! News they appropriately had drinks in their hand all night long, and ensure Turner's tulle and silk gazar Louis Vuitton gown remained selfie-ready. Plus there was the responsibility of keeping Diplo off the 'gram lest he try to livestream this wedding as well.

But more than anything, the couple, intending for their nuptials "to be a huge party," as the source put it, wanted to make certain Ashley Graham, Maisie Williams and his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas were enjoying the mix of electronic music and hip-hop on offer and taking advantage of the late night French fries and chicken fingers.