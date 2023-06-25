The Most Unforgettable Red Carpet Moments From BET Awards

Ahead of the 2023 BET Awards, airing June 25 at 8 p.m., take a trip down memory lane and see why stars like Lizzo, Lil Nas X and more always win best dressed.

By EOL Staff Jun 25, 2023 3:00 PMTags
Red CarpetShowsCelebritiesNostalgiaBET AwardsE! Insider
Watch: Lizzo Is Feeling Like "Dat Bitch" at 2019 BET Awards

The 2023 BET Awards are right around the corner, and we're looking back at some of the most memorable red carpet moments from previous award shows.

Bringing together the biggest names in entertainment, the annual event honors the year's achievements in music, film, television and sports while also paying tribute to the stars that have been paving the way and using their platform to inspire change.

This year, Drake and GloRilla are among the top contenders, nabbing seven and six nominations respectively. Plus, Lizzo, Beyoncé, SZA, Ice Spice and Kendrick Lamar scored nominations. Not to mention Zendaya, Keke Palmer and Michael B. Jordan may also walk away as winners in the film and TV categories.

So, needless to say, the BET Awards—airing live from Los Angeles Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT—is going to be a must-see event. After all, whether they walk away with a trophy or not, these stars always win best dressed.

photos
Flashback! See the 2009 BET Awards Red Carpet

From Janet Jackson and Saweetie to Lil Nas X and Janelle Monáe, keep reading to relive some of the greatest BET Award red carpet moments in history. You won't regret it...

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Destiny's Child, 2001

BeyoncéKelly Rowland and Michelle Williams proved to be the ultimate trio with their matching ensembles at the first-ever BET Awards. 

L. Cohen/WireImage
Janet Jackson, 2002

The "Nasty" singer's torso-baring crop top and skirt combo still remains one of her most iconic looks to date. 

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Lil' Kim, 2003

The "Crush On You" rapper turned heads in this paisley set, which was comprised of a triangle bikini-styled top and a matching kimono. 

SGranitz/WireImage for BET Entertainment
Da Brat, 2003

Paying homage to Spongebob Squarepants, the "What'Chu Like" rapper brought the fun with this unforgettable ensemble. 

Maury Phillips/WireImage
Jaden & Willow Smith, 2011

The "Whip My Hair" singer gave dad Will Smith a shout-out with her Fresh Prince of Bel-Air tee. Later in the evening, the brother-sister duo won the YoungStars Award. 

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Jamie Foxx, 2012

The Ray actor made a poignant statement on the red carpet by wearing a shirt that featured an image of Trayvon Martin, who was killed earlier that year. 

Prince Williams/Wireimage
Future & Londyn, 2015

The father-daughter pair posed for photos together while sporting matching bedazzled masks. 

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Blac Chyna & Amber Rose, 2015

The stars served up a memorable twinning moment in their matching white suits. 

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Alicia Keys, 2016

The "Girl On Fire" singer attended the 2016 BET Awards makeup-free, creating one of her most iconic beauty looks. 

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
DJ Khalid & Asad, 2017

Marking one of their first red carpets together, the "Higher" hitmaker and his baby boy looked adorable as they made their way into the big show. 

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Janelle Monae, 2018

Arriving in style, the "Tightrope" singer made a bold statement with her rainbow gown, which she wore in celebration of Pride Month. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET
Meek Mill, 2018

In his first red carpet appearance since being released from jail in April 2018, the "Going Bad" rapper made a powerful statement with his ensemble. 

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
YG, 2019

The "Go Loko" rapper paid tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle, who was killed earlier that year, with his ensemble, wearing a leather jacket that featured a portrait of the musician on it. 

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
Lil Nas X, 2019

The "Old Town Road" rapper made his BET Awards debut with a stylish aqua blue suit, adding some flare to the carpet with its mismatched prints. 

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Lizzo, 2019

For her first BET Awards, the "Juice" singer also opted for a bold outfit. Taking to Instagram after the big event, she said, "No I'm not a branch at all look baby I'm the whole damn tree." 

BET Awards 2020/Getty Images via Getty Images
Amanda Seales, 2020

Amid the pandemic, the comedian hosted the network's first and only virtual award show.

John Shearer/Getty Images for Sony Music Nashville
Kane Brown, 2020

The country artist rocked a tiger jacket while performing remotely.

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Saweetie, 2021

This "Icy Grl" wowed in a genie-inspired look.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Lil Nas X, 2021

He stopped the show in floral Richard Quinn suit.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Chloe Bailey, 2021

Have mercy! She stunned in this Valentino gown.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Megan Thee Stallion, 2021

The rapper slayed in a white Jean Paul Gaultier gown.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
Tamar Braxton, 2022

The singer looked vibrant in an orange fringe mini dress. 

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
Sabrina Dhowre Elba & Idris Elba

The actor added a pop of orange to the red carpet while coordinating outfits with his wife. 

A version of this story was originally published on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 12:20 p.m. PT.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App