The Most Unforgettable Red Carpet Moments From BET Awards

Watch : Lizzo Is Feeling Like "Dat Bitch" at 2019 BET Awards

The 2023 BET Awards are right around the corner, and we're looking back at some of the most memorable red carpet moments from previous award shows.

Bringing together the biggest names in entertainment, the annual event honors the year's achievements in music, film, television and sports while also paying tribute to the stars that have been paving the way and using their platform to inspire change.

This year, Drake and GloRilla are among the top contenders, nabbing seven and six nominations respectively. Plus, Lizzo, Beyoncé, SZA, Ice Spice and Kendrick Lamar scored nominations. Not to mention Zendaya, Keke Palmer and Michael B. Jordan may also walk away as winners in the film and TV categories.

So, needless to say, the BET Awards—airing live from Los Angeles Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT—is going to be a must-see event. After all, whether they walk away with a trophy or not, these stars always win best dressed.