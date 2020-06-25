Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones Reuniting for New Normal People Special About Marianne and Connell

Fans of Normal People, the saga of Marianne and Connell isn't over just yet. At least if you have access to RTÉ Does Comic Relief.
Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones are reprising their Normal People roles for two new special episodes set 40 years in the future. The shorts will air part of RTÉ Does Comic Relief .
According to The Independent, Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis confirmed the news that the special, Normal Older People, would be part of the programming on Friday, June 26.
"I promise you, these are two very special bits. It's so much better than anything we've ever made. I mean, I can't even say all about it, because there's a guest star in it. But it's really, really beautiful," Curtis told RTÉ Radio 1.
Mescal and Edgar-Jones' involvement with the special was previously announced. In the United States, Normal People streamed on Hulu. American fans likely won't be able to see the additional stories, which also include the return of director Lenny Abrahamson, on Hulu given that they're part of RTÉ Does Comic Relief. Only viewers in Ireland and Northern Ireland will have access to the special day of air.
RTÉ Does Comic Relief will also feature Chris O'Dowd, Andrew Scott and the cast of Derry Girls. Derry Girls is broadcast in the United States by Netflix.
Based on the book of the same name by Sally Rooney, Normal People told the story of Marianne and Connell and their complex relationship while in high school and later college.
All episodes dropped on Hulu on April 29.