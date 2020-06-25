Charlie Puth's Song "Girlfriend" Will Have Fans Begging To Be His Love

Charlie Puth, you have our attention.
To celebrate the kick off of summer, the superstar gifted fans on Thursday with his new song "Girlfriend," an instant hit that's guaranteed to be blasting through speakers all season long.
"I am very bad at communicating, so most of the time, I just express my feelings in my music and 'Girlfriend' is an example of that," the 28-year-old said of the track, his first solo release this year. "The song is about being persistent and letting someone know that your feelings for them aren't going to just go away. But rather, they're always going to be there, and you can't sleep another night until you have that person by your side every day. But it's really intense to say all that out loud, so I just put it in a song to make it a little easier for myself."
Indeed, his lyrics certainly do all the talking.
"Baby, would you ever want to be my girlfriend? / I don't wanna play no games / This is more than just a phase," the Grammy nominee belts out on the nearly three-minute song. "If you want it, let me know / We could make this official."
"Don't we look perfect, baby? /Let's take this further, baby / Just a little, just a little," he continues. "If I was your boyfriend, I'd be givin' you all my time / Not just a little, just a little / All night long."
And while he seems to have found longtime love in the song, outside the recording studio, Puth is still looking for his soulmate. As he captioned a recent (and goofy) Instagram video, "I'm single if you're wondering."
Perhaps not for long. After all, we're only one call away...