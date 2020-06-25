Jay Cutler Is Hunting a "Chicken Serial Killer" & Fans Can't Look Away!

Related : Jay Cutler: From Football to Farm Life

All is not right on Jay Cutler's farm.

On Wednesday, the retired NFL quarterback took to his Instagram Story to share some distressing news—someone or something has been killing his chickens. Thankfully, the father of three is determined to solve this case, considering even his own cat Thelma as a suspect.

"We've got a chicken serial killer on the loose. We've lost quite a few," Cutler said on his Instagram Story. "Tonight, we're gonna set up a trail camera, see if it's a coyote, bobcat, I don't know, raccoon. Could be anything."

As he continued, Cutler empathized with the chicken survivors: "But, enough's enough, these ladies are a little edgy right now, so we gotta figure this out."

With a grim look on his face, Cutler informed those tuning in that the chicken murders "could be an inside job."

"Thelma over there, while she looks nice and sweet, is a savage with loose morals," the former E! personality added. "I hope you don't show up on camera tonight."