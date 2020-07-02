Enjoy 100 Delish Days of Summer While Helping Kids Facing Hunger

A staggering one in four children in the United States could face hunger this year due to COVID-19, but King's Hawaiian is out to change that. They're partnering with No Kid Hungry to help provide up to 1.5 million meals to kids in need during the coronavirus crisis and beyond.*

To help bring awareness to their hard work, they've created a new cookbook in collaboration with the editors at Delish called 100 Delish Days of Summer. It's available at grocery stores and online and has 100 recipes you'll want to devour with the fam in your yard this summer. Plus, the book has information on how you can support No Kid Hungry, too.

Shop the cookbook and learn how to make a mouthwatering Maui burger from the book using King's Hawaiian's addictive sweet hamburger buns below.