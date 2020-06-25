Lin-Manuel Miranda on Hamilton Resonating Amid "Incredible" Black Lives Matter Movement

Related : Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks "Hamilton's" BLM Connection

A musical for the masses.

Disney previously announced its plan to bump up the release of the highly-anticipated Hamilton stage film, and as Lin-Manuel Miranda—the Tony-winning creator of the hit Broadway show—explained on E! News, the musical is still extremely relevant today, especially in light of the ongoing nationwide protests against systemic racism.

"I think what's interesting about the show is that different things within it pop out depending where we are as a country, because the only really political element to it is that every problem, every flaw, everything that was present at the founding, is present now," Miranda told E!'s Lilliana Vazquez. "And that's good and bad."

He continued, "Because the show brushes against the roots of that systemic racism, against the roots of the original sin of slavery [and] against the roots of gun violence in this country, different things hit differently. And now that we are having this incredible movement which uses the language of revolution to remake the country closer to the ideals from which we've fallen short since the moment those ideals were written down, it's gonna hit different...and I'm very excited and curious as to what that's gonna be."