Terry Crews Says Brooklyn Nine-Nine Is Starting Season 8 Over, and That's a Good Thing

A Google search of "NYPD" at the time of this writing, the headline at the top of the search is about an officer arrested for use of an illegal chokehold. There's a story about Brooklyn residents taking back a playground from the police who are using it as a parking lot. NYPD officers are also currently embroiled in a story where they claimed Shake Shack poisoned their milkshakes, which did not happen and might have been a police union hoax.

To say it plainly, the public image of police and specifically the NYPD isn't good right now. Brooklyn Nine-Nine is all about a group of very good NYPD cops, usually led by one lovable white man (Andy Samberg) who can't figure out how to pay his bills or buy a mattress but somehow he can solve any murder put in front of him. It's not fair to Brooklyn Nine-Nine to have to be the leading positive image of police officers, and it's not fair to all the police reform work being done right now to show viewers a group of cops who are fun and goofy but who also carry and occasionally use guns.

Police brutality is undeniable in reality, but easily deniable on a show like Brooklyn Nine-Nine.