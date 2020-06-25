Rob Kardashian Shares a Rare Photo of His Adorable Daughter Dream

Related : Rob Kardashian Celebrates 33rd Birthday With Family Messages

Daddy's little girl!

It's hard to believe it's been nearly four years since Rob Kardashian and his ex Blac Chyna welcomed their little girl, Dream Kardashian, but the proud father's latest Instagram post of his daughter shows just how much she's grown up in what seems like the blink of an eye.

In the photo of Dream, uploaded to Instagram Wednesday night—a rare move for Rob, who doesn't typically share many pictures on social media, especially of his child—the three-and-a-half-year-old is wearing red striped pajamas, making a pouting face at the camera while snacking on an apple before bedtime.

"Night night," Rob captioned the adorable snapshot.

The 33-year-old's post quickly garnered a number of gushing comments, including a few from Rob's very own sisters.

"The cutest," Kim Kardashian wrote, followed by Kourtney Kardashian adding, "dreamy."

Khloe Kardashian also commented, telling her little brother that Dream is "so cute!!!!"