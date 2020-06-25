Meet 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Couple Tim and Melyza

You haven't met all of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season two couples—until now.
Tim, a 34-year-old from Texas, met Melyza, a 29-year-old from Colombia, while out on the town in college. "Melyza is absolutely gorgeous," Tim says in the exclusive sneak peek above. "Her legs just go on for days. She's got a really nice butt. I feel like I'm getting a little hot."
After he introduced himself to her, they hit it off right away, despite other men trying to get her attention. "I'm just incredibly goofy, but I think it's those qualities that eventually won her over," he says.
At the time, she was in the country working as an au pair, but she moved from Iowa to Boston within a week of them meeting. They decided to embark on a long-distance relationship. "It was about a year later that Melyza went back to Colombia to finish her studies," he explains.
"Ultimately, you start wanting to plan and have a real future with somebody, the distance is just a wall that is impossible to get past," Tim says.
The distance isn't the only thing they have to get over. After Melyza returned to Colombia, the plan was for her to move to Texas and be with Tim, but he did something to lose her trust. So, to prove his love for her, he is preparing to move to Colombia. Melyza's mother isn't Tim's biggest fan after he broke Melyza's trust, so he has a lot to prove.
