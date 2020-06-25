Meet 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Couple Tim and Melyza

Related : "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way" Exclusive Sneak Peek

You haven't met all of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season two couples—until now.

Tim, a 34-year-old from Texas, met Melyza, a 29-year-old from Colombia, while out on the town in college. "Melyza is absolutely gorgeous," Tim says in the exclusive sneak peek above. "Her legs just go on for days. She's got a really nice butt. I feel like I'm getting a little hot."

After he introduced himself to her, they hit it off right away, despite other men trying to get her attention. "I'm just incredibly goofy, but I think it's those qualities that eventually won her over," he says.