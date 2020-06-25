Why Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger's Laugh Had Chris Pratt Concerned Early in Their Romance

Related : Chris Pratt Says Katherine Schwarzenegger Will Be a Great Mom

There was a time Chris Pratt was suddenly concerned about dating Katherine Schwarzenegger.

As was revealed by her famous now-husband on Rob Lowe's new podcast, Literally!, the mom-to-be has a unique laugh—and one that momentarily made Pratt question their budding romance.

"Your wife has one of the most unmistakable laughs," Lowe pointed out to the actor, who not only was in agreement, but also had a story to share.

Pratt recalled, "The first time we started dating, the first few days she was laughing so much, like, I was like, 'God, I'm really killing it.'"

But, "then, she was really laughing. I was like,'Uh oh, oh no. Does she have an issue? She's got a thing going on. This is why she's single.' I thought she was like the Joker," he said, referencing the character, who has a condition that causes him to laugh uncontrollably.

However, "It turns out she doesn't have that issue. She just thought I was funny and it was really nice," Pratt clarified.

And, given that he's famously a funny person, it's a good match. "For me, it really works because I'm always trying to make people laugh and so, she likes to laugh, I make her laugh, it's a good fit," the Guardians of the Galaxy star told Lowe.