Amanda Peet Reveals What She Really Thought of Husband David Benioff's Game of Thrones Finale

It's been more than a year since Game of Thrones ended and sparked uproar over the finale. On Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Amanda Peet, who is married to the HBO hit's co-creator David Benioff, revealed what she really thought of the conclusion.

After Andy Cohen asked her to weigh in, the 48-year-old actress noted her husband was "right there" with her.

"Good, even better," the Bravo host replied.

The Dirty John star then said she "loved it" when she read it and that she continues to "stand by it."

"I feel like some people didn't want to say goodbye. I don't know," she said. "Look, maybe I'm just too close to it, but I didn't understand the blowback. For God's sake, people, it's a television show."

The season secured a record-breaking 32 Emmy nominations and took home several trophies, including the top prize for Outstanding Drama Series. However, not everyone was pleased with the program's ending. Some viewers even signed a petition calling for a redo of season eight.