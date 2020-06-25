Amanda Peet Reveals What She Really Thought of Husband David Benioff's Game of Thrones Finale

It's been more than a year since Game of Thrones ended and sparked uproar over the finale. On Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Amanda Peet, who is married to the HBO hit's co-creator David Benioff, revealed what she really thought of the conclusion.
After Andy Cohen asked her to weigh in, the 48-year-old actress noted her husband was "right there" with her.
"Good, even better," the Bravo host replied.
The Dirty John star then said she "loved it" when she read it and that she continues to "stand by it."
"I feel like some people didn't want to say goodbye. I don't know," she said. "Look, maybe I'm just too close to it, but I didn't understand the blowback. For God's sake, people, it's a television show."
The season secured a record-breaking 32 Emmy nominations and took home several trophies, including the top prize for Outstanding Drama Series. However, not everyone was pleased with the program's ending. Some viewers even signed a petition calling for a redo of season eight.
Many of the show's stars defended the finale, including Kit Harington.
"How I feel about the show right now is quite defiant," the Jon Snow star told Esquire in 2019. "I think no matter what anyone thinks about this season—and I don't mean to sound mean about critics here—but whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their [negative] judgement on it, in my head they can go f--k themselves. 'Cause I know how much work was put into this. I know how much people cared about this. I know how much pressure people put on themselves and I know how many sleepless nights working or otherwise people had on this show. Because they cared about it so much. Because they cared about the characters. Because they cared about the story. Because they cared about not letting people down. Now if people feel let down by it, I don't give a f--k—because everyone tried their hardest. That's how I feel. In the end, no one's bigger fans of the show than we are, and we're kind of doing it for ourselves. That's all we could do, really. And I was just happy we got to the end."
Others, however, seemed to understand fans' frustrations. Emilia Clarke, for instance, told The Sunday Times she " felt" for her character Daenerys Targaryen, who (spoiler alert) is killed by Jon Snow in the end.
"I really felt for her. And yeah, was I annoyed that Jon Snow didn't have to deal with something?" she told the newspaper with a laugh. "He got away with murder—literally."
