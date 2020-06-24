Demi Lovato's Latest Love Letter to Max Ehrich Proves Just How Serious They Are

Related : Demi Lovato Is Dating "The Young & The Restless" Alum Max Ehrich

Now this is the look of love!

When scrolling through Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, some pop culture fans may have come across Demi Lovato's latest post dedicated to boyfriend and birthday boy Max Ehrich.

Let's just say the "Heart Attack" singer is spreading some love.

"BAAAYYBEEE—I have so much fun with you and there's so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I'll be quick: Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN," she wrote on social media. "We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don't give a F--K if we're embarrassing ourselves if others are around!!"

The music superstar continued, "I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit.. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I've never felt before.. I can't explain it or you.. you're indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous."