Eiza González Says She's "Ashamed" for Wearing Blackface on Telenovela

Eiza Gonzalez is expressing remorse after photos of the actress in blackface resurfaced on social media this week.
The pictures were taken in 2007, when the From Dusk Till Dawn star starred on the telenovela Lola, Érase Una Vez, which translates to Lola, Once Upon a Time. However, the actress' old photos reappeared on Tuesday, when she and rumored boyfriend Timothée Chalamet were pictured vacationing in Mexico amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 30-year-old has previously apologized for the offensive images, but in a statement to E! News shared Wednesday she reiterated, "I am deeply sorry and ashamed about having worn blackface makeup shown in the images circulating. As a 15-year-old child actor on my first job in a Mexican telenovela, I was pressured against my will, and with no negotiating power, I could not advocate for myself in the situation. I wish I had the voice and knowledge then that I have now."
Eiza then addressed a photo that she took in traditional Geisha attire and makeup. "The other image in question is from a trip I took to Japan. According to my host, it is considered an intercultural exchange to dress up in their traditional clothing and makeup," she explained. "It is seen as an appreciation of their culture, however, I understand that out of context, this calls for a dialogue about contemporary cultural appropriation."
Gonzalez continued, "As a Mexican woman and an immigrant, I have faced racism and ignorance throughout my life and career. I would never intentionally participate in anything that I knew would cause harm or distress to another person. More than gestures of apology, it is my responsibility to educate myself and use my voice to stand up for others. And again I deeply apologize for hurting anyone."
Eiza is just one of the handful of public figures who are apologizing for photos of themselves dressed in blackface.
On Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel issued an apology in response to numerous offensive comedy sketches. He stated that he genuinely apologizes to "those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup [he] wore or the words [he] spoke."
Others include Jimmy Fallon and Howard Stern.