Jenny Slate Exits Big Mouth So Her Biracial Character Can Be Played By a Black Actor

Jenny Slate is stepping down from her role on Big Mouth.

Slate has voiced the character of Missy, who is biracial, since the start of the Netflix animated comedy, and she announced on Wednesday that after three seasons, she would no longer be playing that part. The show has already been renewed through season six.

"I have come to the decision today that I can no longer play the character of Missy on the animated TV show Big Mouth," she wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "At the start of the show, I reasoned with myself that it was permissible for me to play Missy because her mom is Jewish and white—as am I. But Missy is also Black, and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people."

"I acknowledge how my original reasoning was flawed, that it existed as an example of white privilege and unjust allowances made within a system of societal white supremacy, and that in me playing Missy, I was engaging in an act of erasure of Black people," she continued. "Ending my portrayal of Missy is one step in a life-long process of uncovering the racism in my actions."