Make a Splash in Good American's New Swim Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're making your socially distant, fun-in-the-sun Fourth of July plans and you're stumped on what to wear, fret not. Good American just launched their first ever swim collection to help you greet the holiday in style!
And in true Good American fashion, their swim collection stays true to the brand's mission of empowering women to celebrate their bodies with confidence, with every piece designed for women of multiple shapes and sizes. Everything was designed with fit and style in mind, from their mix and match bikinis to their one-pieces to their poolside cover-ups. The silhouettes are comfy, with hidden details like tummy-tuck features, customized adjustability and supportive wide straps... but the style is sexy, ensuring you get the best of both worlds!
Available now in the brand's custom inclusive sizing of 0 to 8 and XS to 5XL, Good American Swim includes 30 styles ranging in price from $29 to $139. Shop our favorites below!
Good American Waist Cincher One Piece
Get dramatic in this stunning matte black one-piece, with a deep plunging neckline, front-wrap detail and waist-cinching style designed to accentuate your curves. It also features a twisted racerback and adjustable breast coverage, so your girls are always fully supported.
Good American Better Band Top and Good Waist Bottom
Or you can go the bikini route with a new take on the classic bandeau in the Better Band Top, offered in smooth matte fabric, matched with the Good Waist Bottom. Designed with a high waist and full coverage, it's ultra flattering and holds you in without being constricting.
Good American Hot Shoulder One Piece
Va va voom! This leopard print one-piece totally redefines swimwear with its one-shoulder style and cinch tie at the waist and top. But inside, there's magic happening: a built-in shelf bra with removable pads offers extra support, which comes in handy in case you have any socially distant beach volleyball plans.
Good American Busty Bikini Top and Better Cheeky Bottom
Whether you're looking for a swim-friendly bikini or just want to uplevel your poolside style, this sage-colored Busty Bikini Top is the real deal. Made in smooth matte fabric with short sleeves and a round, flattering neckline, it also offers a power mesh insert at the front to add some support to its lace-up front. Pair it with the Better Cheeky Bottom, which is sage green on one side and shiny gold on the other (you know, in case you get bored and need to switch it up).
Good American Hi-Hi Tanga Top and Bottom Reversible
This bold bikini is twice as nice, thanks to its reversible style. One side features a bold leopard print, while the other offers a sleek matte black option. Both the top and the bottom feature adjustable tie straps and adjustable coverage, with the top getting double straps in case you need them for extra support.
Good American Sexy Twist Romper
No bathing suit ensemble is complete without a cute cover up! Luckily, the Sexy Twist Romper is ready for duty. Sure, it's comfy and billowy, easy to throw on over your suit with casual style that features side pockets and twisted shoulder straps. But you can put it on double duty as evening wear by belting it and letting that deep v-neck take center stage.
Good American Goddess Robe
And then there's the stunning floor-length Goddess Robe, cementing itself as the ultimate Dramatic Statement piece. With drapey long sleeves, a Kimono silhouette and a waist tie to cinch it all together, you'd be forgiven for wanting to wear this piece all the time, even when you're not wrapping up from a poolside excursion. Grab it in one of three colors: black, leopard print or sage leopard print... or, you know, you could get all three. You do you!
