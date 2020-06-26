2000s Rewind: Watch Early E! Interviews With Britney Spears, Destiny's Child & More Up-and-Comers

Related : Britney, Beyonce & More Pop Divas of the 2000s: E! News Rewind

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

The '00s birthed some of the biggest pop divas on the planet.

We're talking Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, the ladies of Destiny's Child and more. However, these women weren't always powerhouse singers in the industry. In fact, many of these iconic artists started off as mere up-and-comers!

In honor of E!'s 30th anniversary, we're looking back at these performers' earliest E! News interviews, where they dished about their big breaks, rising fame and more.

First up is "Genie in the Bottle" singer, Christina Aguilera! According to the future Burlesque actress, her big break came about thanks to Disney's Mulan.

Namely, the impressive belter landed the animated film's iconic anthem, "Reflection."

"It all started with the Mulan soundtrack and getting the song Reflection on the Mulan soundtrack," Aguilera notes in the interview above. "It was called the note that changed my life, 'cause I had to belt the high E above middle C for the soundtrack."