Save up to 40% off on Uggs at Amazon's Big Style Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In case you've missed it, Amazon has a huge fashion sale going on right now, and they have some especially enticing deals on Ugg shoes for men, women and children available.

Below, our favorite women's Ugg finds that are up for 40% off, from slippers to sandals. And don't worry! This sale is available to everyone, not just Prime members.