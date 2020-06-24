Save up to 40% off on Uggs at Amazon's Big Style Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
In case you've missed it, Amazon has a huge fashion sale going on right now, and they have some especially enticing deals on Ugg shoes for men, women and children available.
Below, our favorite women's Ugg finds that are up for 40% off, from slippers to sandals. And don't worry! This sale is available to everyone, not just Prime members.
Ugg Kari Flat Sandal in Rose Gold
These leather sandals are super comfortable for summer and come in several different colorways. They're so much comfier than the average flimsy pair of sandals that you'll never want to take them off.
Ugg Slipper in Ribbon Red
Save on Ugg's much-beloved slippers in a fiery red. Their sheepskin insole is the absolute softest.
Ugg Ansley Slipper in Soft Amethyst
Or opt for these moccasin-style slippers that are water resistant. They also come in a red.
Ugg Sienna Matte Rain Boot in Blue Jay
Rainy days call for these simple, matte rain boots. They have comfy sheep fur inside to keep you warm.
Ugg Jass Sneaker in Mint
How pretty is the mint hue of these suede sneakers? Or, if you're not into it, they come in a bunch of other colors too.
Ugg Willows Sneaker in Seal
These sleek sneakers are perfect for daily wear. They come in a range of neutral hues.
Ugg Sammy Chevron Sneaker in Soft Amethyst
These casual chevron sneakers come in nine different colors and have a comfy footbed. They're perfect for running around town in.
Want to shop more of the sale? These are the best Amazon-brand fashion deals and activewear deals.