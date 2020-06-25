What to Expect From Love, Victor Season 2 and the "Authentic" Next Chapter

Yes, there's a plan for what comes next after the Love, Victor season one finale cliffhanger.

Warning, spoilers follow.

The 10th episode of Love, Victor season one had Victor (Michael Cimino) at the big dance where he was there determined to give Mia (Rachel Naomi Hilson) a perfect night before breaking things off with her. And then she saw him kissing Benji (George Sear). Yep, Victor got the guy he was crushing on—and in turn a friend he cared about got hurt. Mia left the dance upset, went home and hugged her father's girlfriend Veronica (Sophia Bush) despite earlier friction with her. And Victor, sparked by a message from Simon (Nick Robinson), went home and prepared to come out, only to find out his parents decided to separate. Refusing to be deterred, Victor came out as gay to them.