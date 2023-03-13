This Treasure Map Leads Straight to the Cast of The Goonies Then and Now

Watch : Ke Huy Quan Gets EMOTIONAL Being at the Oscars 2023

Hey, you guyyyyys! It's time to do the Truffle Shuffle because we're celebrating Everything Everywhere All At Once's Ke Huy Quan's 2023 Oscars win with a look back at his earlier work: The Goonies.

And yes, the 1985 adventure comedy remains just as heartwarming and enjoyable more than three decades after the Steven Spielberg-produced film about a ragtag group of kids who set off to find a pirate's lost treasure first hit theaters. And let's not forget their ultimate goal: Save their families' homes from foreclosure.

So, what is not to appreciate about that ever-timely premise? And in a film about the joys and perils of devoted friendship, the youngsters who pledged their never-say-die loyalty to their Goon Docks squad (though a more elaborate oath reportedly ended up on the cutting room floor) may have had faith in an old map, but their trust was in each other.

Meanwhile, the film's cast is an impressive "oh, yeah, that guy!" ensemble of major stars and notable character actors, like a then-16-year-old Josh Brolin making his movie debut. And, oh yeah, a newly minted Oscar winner.