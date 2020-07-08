Racial JusticeHamiltonNick CorderoBachelor NationPhotosVideos
Kelsea Ballerini's Makeup Artist Shares Her Summer Beauty Essentials

Celebrity makeup artist Tarryn Feldman, who has worked with Kelsea Ballerini, Jana Kramer and other stars, shares the beauty items you need this summer.
By Mike Vulpo Jul 08, 2020 12:00 PMTags
Kelsea Ballerini, 57th Annual ASCAP Country Music AwardsJason Kempin/Getty Images

New season means new must-have beauty products!

With temperatures rising and the sun shining all day long, it's more important than ever before to stay hydrated, stay cool and stay in touch with your skin.

Fortunately, celebrity makeup artist and Nashville Glam founder Tarryn Feldman is here to help share some valuable product tips. 

"Summer is here and it's all about skin," she told E! News exclusively. "That being said, you must protect her." 

And with experience working alongside stars like Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Lindsay Ell, Danielle Bradbery and Jana Kramer, Tarryn knows a thing or two about looking red carpet ready all year long. Withour further ado, see her summer picks below. 

Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Finds

St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist

"This is perfect to just self tan your face," Tarryn shared. "I use this on my clients and myself." 

$30
Ulta

Aloisia Beauty Aloe Soothing Mask

"I love these affordable and effective face masks," Tarryn explained. 

$9
Aloisia Beauty

EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF

"This SPF brand I recommend to everyone," Tarryn shared. "It's light weight and highly affective." 

 

$38
$35
Amazon

Goodwipes Body Wipes

"These are the best body wipes to take on the go," Tarryn proclaimed. 

 

$10
Amazon

Winky Lux Glimmer Balm

Ladies, don't forget about your lips! "HYDRATE everything!" Tarryn advised. "Don't forget your lips." 

$16
Amazon

theBalm Dew Manizer Liquid Highlighter

"I wear and use more creams in the summer for a more dewy look," Tarryn shared when praising the glow-getters that can be worn alone on the eyes, cheekbones and cupid's bow for an intense highlight. 

$15
$7
Kohls

Revision Skincare Intellishade Original Tinted Moisturizer SPF

"This is my favorite tinted moisturizer hands down!" Tarryn declared. "I use it everyday." 

$75
Amazon

Herbivore Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Mist

"I LOVE a mist!" Tarryn shared. "This is one of my favorites and I keep one with me all the time." 

$32
Sephora

Jo Malone London Vitamin E Lip Conditioner

The Vitamin E lip conditioner is a targeted treatment that softens, smoothes and cares for vulnerable skin. Tarryn calls it one of her "favorites" on the market. 

$32
Nordstrom

Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm

"Everything from this line is amazing," Tarryn shared when recommending Drunk Elephant's moisturizing, volumizing lip balm that helps rejuvenate and nourish super-delicate lips.

$18
Sephora

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam

"My favorite self tanner," Tarryn declared. "I use once a week or so to keep up the color without the sun damage." 

$24
Amazon

Now that you have beauty covered, it's time to look your best in the fashion department. See our picks for best sandals and summer dresses for the season. 

If you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!

