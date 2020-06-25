These $20 Slide Sandals Have 1,020 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've been eyeing the Birkenstock waterproof Eva sandals but can't pull the trigger, we've found a dupe at a fraction of the cost on Amazon. These Funkymonkey slides are perfect for all of your outdoor adventures this summer. Whether you wear them to the beach or river, they're super practical.
So shop them below, plus hear what reviewers have to say!
Funkymonkey Comfort Slides
These adjustable slides are available in almost 40 different colors and prints. They'll mold to the shape of your foot for comfort.
Reviewers are raving:
"They sort of feel like the materials that Crocs are made of, and look just like the Birkenstock shoe of the same material, except with no name printed on the side."
"I love that these sandals stay securely on while walking (even in sand) and the molded foot bed has arch support."
"The non-marking sole, ergonomic foot-bed, and super light weight makes these the perfect house shoe."
"I got this shoe with almost no expectations... just to wear in the shower at the yoga studio. Much to my surprise they quickly became the shoe I wore TO yoga and then AFTER yoga. Next thing you know this is my favorite shoe for going for walks, bike riding and running errands, working in the studio…"
Looking for more affordable Amazon finds? Check out this tie-dye lounge set that's only $23 and this $25 t-shirt dress that has more than 1,000 five-star reviews.