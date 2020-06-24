Gigi Hadid Calls on Models to Speak Up About Injustice and Vows to Use Her ''Privilege'' for Good

Gigi Hadid is ready for a change.

During an Instagram Live with chef Sophia Roe on Wednesday, the mom-to-be called on her fellow models to speak up about injustice, recalling times where she could have been a better ally in the past.

"It's also not about just like talking to the Black and brown people in your life and therefore figuring it out," Hadid said. "It's also having that moment of self-reflection and, like, an honest conversation with yourself and a moment of thoughtfulness where you're like, ‘Where in the past have I…' Like, even without—not that it came from a place of malice, like, ‘Where have I been in situations where I could have done better?'"

"And I think that that's something that, like, me, especially in fashion with specific friends that I've, in the moment, felt like, ‘Okay, I was there for them,'" she continued. "They came to me after they were treated this way at a fashion show or whatever and I was there to listen and whatever. And maybe in the moment, I felt like…I wasn't in the place where I could fix that or help them with it."