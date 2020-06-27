They've Got Game: 18 Athlete Romances You Should Be Rooting For

Related : Erin Andrews Shows Off Epic Sports Collection

Admittedly, it's been a minute since our lives were filled with #sports. But not so long that we can't remember all that our favorite athletes have given us.

There have been fourth quarter Super Bowl comebacks and impossible half-court shots and the utter joy of watching the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team saunter into France, brimming with confidence, and methodically best the competition, returning home to celebrate their World Cup win unabashedly with magnums of champagne and all the ticker tape in New York City.

And those are only the moves we've seen on the field, court and pitch.