Here's What's Coming to Netflix in July 2020

This summer, there will be plenty of movie nights thanks to Netflix.
As the temperatures rise, there are few things like a cool summer night curled up on the couch and ready to press play on a beloved movie or TV show. And, with the coronavirus pandemic still in force, even drive-ins and inflatable backyard movie screens are becoming all the rage again.
But, no matter what method you use for your movie nights, Netflix has plenty to choose from next month as it once again welcomes an array of new titles, from beloved hits like A Walk to Remember and The Karate Kid to never-before-seen originals, including Down to Earth with Zac Efron, the second season of The Umbrella Academy and the sequel to The Kissing Booth.
July will also conjure up some major nostalgia in the form of Netflix's reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club as well as a revival of Unsolved Mysteries.
Simply, no matter what your interests are, it sounds like Netflix's July additions will have you covered.
But, don't just take our word for it. To see the complete list, just keep scrolling!
Coming Soon
ARASHI's Diary – Voyage: Episodes 9 and 10 *Netflix Documentary
July 1
AnneFrank: Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green: Season 1
A Walk to Remember
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom: Season 1-3
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
Paranormal Activity
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Schindler's List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The Devil's Advocate
The F--k-It List
The Firm
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
Total Recall (1990)
Trotro
Winchester
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 *Netflix Family
Deadwind: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Say I Do *Netflix Original
Under the Riccione Sun *Netflix Film
Unsolved Mysteries *Netflix Documentary
July 2
Warrior Nun *Netflix Original
Thiago Ventura: Pokas *Netflix Comedy Special
July 3
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 1 *Netflix Original
Cable Girls: Final Season Part 2 *Netflix Original
Desperados *Netflix Film
JU-ON: Origins *Netflix Original
Southern Survival *Netflix Original
July 5
ONLY
July 6
A Kid From Coney Island
July 7
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
July 8
The Long Dumb Road
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado *Netflix Documentary
Stateless: Season 1 *Netflix Original
What Is Love? *Netflix Original
Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1
July 9
Japan Sinks: 2020 *Netflix Anime
The Protector: Season 4 *Netflix Original
July 10
The Claudia Kishi Club *Netflix Documentary
Down to Earth with Zac Efron *Netflix Original
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space *Netflix Family
Dating Around: Brazil *Netflix Original
The Old Guard *Netflix Film
The Twelve *Netflix Original
July 14
The Business of Drugs *Netflix Documentary
On est ensemble (We Are One) *Netflix Documentary
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser *Netflix Comedy Special
July 15
Dark Desire *Netflix Original
Gli Infedeli (The Players) *Netflix Film
Skin Decisions: Before and After *Netflix Original
Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2
July 16
Fatal Affair *Netflix Film
Indian Matchmaking *Netflix Original
MILF *Netflix Film
Pride and Prejudice (2005)
July 17
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) *Netflix Original
Cursed *Netflix Original
Funan
July 18
Gigantosaurus: Season 1
The Notebook
July 19
The Last Dance
July 20
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love *Netflix Family
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 *Netflix Original
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking *Netflix Comedy Special
Street Food: Latin America *Netflix Documentary
July 22
61
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia *Netflix Documentary
Love on the Spectrum *Netflix Documentary
Norsemen: Season 3 *Netflix Original
The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
Signs *Netflix Original
Spotlight
July 23
The Larva Island Movie *Netflix Family
July 24
A Cantar (Sing On! Spain) *Netflix Original
Animal Crackers *Netflix Film
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing *Netflix Family
In the Dark: Season 2
The Kissing Booth 2 *Netflix Film
Ofrenda a la tormenta *Netflix Film
Released July 26
Banana Split
Shameless: Season 10
July 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 6
Last Chance U: Lany *Netflix Documentary
July 29
The Hater *Netflix Film
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 4 *Netflix Original
July 30
Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy *Netflix Anime
July 31
Get Even *Netflix Original
Latte and the Magic Waterstone *Netflix Family
Seriously Single *Netflix Film
The Speed Cubers *Netflix Documentary
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet *Netflix Original
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) *Netflix Original