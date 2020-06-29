Megan Thee Stallion Proves Hot Girl Summer Is Here To Stay At the 2020 BET Awards

Related : Megan Thee Stallion's Look Sequ-In or Sequ-Out? - What the Fashion (S2, Ep30)

She gave us a Hot Girl Summer last year, but tonight Megan Thee Stallion also brought us another hot performance at the 2020 BET Awards!

Tonight, the BET Awards are taking place, honoring Black creators and stars in music, TV, movies and sports. Between the trophies that are being digitally handed out, the show is also bringing us some amazing live performances, such as Megan Thee Stallion's electric medley of "Girls in the Hood" and "Savage" just now.

Taking place in a desert, the "Captain Hook" rapper kicked things off with a high-energy rendition of "Girls In the Hood," taking fans on an unforgettable ride with her Mad Max-inspired performance. Channeling the 2015 film, she donned an edgy studded ensemble and stood on top of an abandoned car. Moving from the desert to a stage, she then sang her viral hit "Savage," featuring snippets of Beyoncé's audio from their "Savage" remix.