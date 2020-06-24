Tom Sandoval Breaks Silence on Vanderpump Rules Firings

Tom Sandoval is the latest Bravo star to react to the recent Vanderpump Rules firings.
The bartender turned reality star visited his hometown of St. Louis this week to help bring awareness and support to local bars struggling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. While giving back, Sandoval broke his silence on longtime co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute's firings from VPR following Faith Stowers' claims the two once called the police on her.
"It's crazy, it definitely changes things and honestly we're just going to have to wait and see what happens," Sandoval told KMOV4 reporter Alyssa Toomey.
Bravo announced that Schroeder, Doute and their co-stars Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni would not be returning to Vanderpump Rules earlier this month after Stowers shared her story on an Instagram live. Boyens and Caprioni both also issued public apologies earlier this year after past insensitive tweets from each of them resurfaced.
After they were let go from the Bravo series, both Doute and Schroeder issued lengthy apologies to Stowers on social media. Since news broke, multiple Bravolebrities have spoken out about the controversy.
"I will say this about what happened. I absolutely support Bravo's decision, I think it was the right decision," Andy Cohen told listeners on his SiriusXM's Radio Andy show on June 10. "And I want to remind people because I've been getting so many tweets and messages and whatever about Vanderpump Rules and about Southern Charm and other shows. I am not, I don't—I feel like I remind people this all the time—I'm not in charge of programming at Bravo anymore. I am not an Executive Producer of Vanderpump Rules. I don't have anything to do with the show except I love it and that I host the reunions."
Lisa Vanderpump also shared her thoughts on IG, writing, "As we've seen such devastating sadness that has played out globally, we all have a part to play to create a kinder, more just society. My hope is for this generation to treat each other with respect and humanity, and realize that actions have; and should have, consequences. I love and adore our employees and I am deeply saddened by some of the lack of judgement that has been displayed."
"The world needs to move forward with a kinder generation. Everybody deserves to feel safe, heard and appreciated in their communities. So much of what has transpired in the world is not right, fair or acceptable. We all have work to do to create a society we can be proud of and I hope as we venture forward, we strive to live in a world where kindness and compassion are our highest values," she concluded.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)