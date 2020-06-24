Pregnant Nikki Bella Reveals the Sweet Baby Gift Artem Chigvintsev Just Got Her

Related : Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Baby Gender Reveal

It's almost time!

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are just mere weeks away from their due dates, and before their little ones arrive, the twin sisters are doing everything they can to prepare—a process that's naturally more easy for Brie, who already has a daughter with her husband Daniel Bryan.

Luckily, it sounds like things are falling into place for Nikki and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev! On the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki described how much fun they're having gathering the essentials and extras for their baby boy, from clothes to nursery decor. There is, however, one item that the former WWE star has been unable to check off of her list.

Or, should we say, was unable to check off of her list.

"Can I just tell you all what Artem got me last week as a gift that I was, like, smiling so big?" Nikki asked listeners on the podcast, though it was Brie who answered, saying she hasn't seen her sister "smile this big in weeks."