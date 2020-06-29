PrideRacial JusticeBET AwardsE! Turns 30Where Are They Now?

The Soup Returns to E! Wednesday, July 8!

By Brett Malec Jun 29, 2020 2:00 PMTags
TVThe SoupShowsEntertainmentJade Catta-Preta
RETURNS JULY 8, 11PM
Related: "The Soup" Returns July 8 on E!

The Soup is back!

The Soup and host Jade Catta-Preta are returning to E! with fresh episodes starting Wednesday, July 8 at 11 p.m.

Each week, Jade will recap the most hilarious pop culture and TV moments for your entertainment. The Soup will also be adding new correspondents and experts who will report on their favorite shows and obsessions when it returns next week.

Of course, Jade will also continue to dress up in costume as some of the biggest names in reality TV (calling all Real Housewives!).

"Let's get the party started!" Jade says in the promo above. Check out the video to relive some of Jade's funniest Soup moments before The Soup returns on July 8! Get ready to laugh.

The Soup returns Wednesday, July 8 at 11 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Rob Kardashian is 'Back Baby'': See How He Celebrated Khloe's Birthday

2

Reese Witherspoon Shares That A Fan Mistook Her for Carrie Underwood

3

See How Khloe Kardashian Celebrated Her 36th Birthday

4

Dealer's Choice: Check Out the Cast of Las Vegas Then and Now

5

Beyoncé Accepts BET's Humanitarian Award From Michelle Obama