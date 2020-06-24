Dennis Quaid Marries Laura Savoie in Secret Elopement

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie are married.

On Wednesday, news broke that the couple had eloped in a secret ceremony on June 2. According to People, Quaid and Savoie tied the knot at a seaside resort in Santa Barbara, Calif. with only their pastor as witness and exchanged traditional vows.

"It was beautiful," the Parent Trap star told the outlet. "Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride."

Quaid and Savoie had planned to say "I do" in April in Hawaii, but decided to postpone their nuptials amid coronavirus concerns. "We were supposed to be married April 4 in Kauai," he said during an interview with Extra. "Craig T. Nelson gave us his house. It was going to be nice and small."

"We decided, ‘Let's just postpone,'" he continued, adding that the pair had already given some thought as to how they'll proceed with the wedding. "Now, we may do something closer to home. We're going to wait for this to lift."