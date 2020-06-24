Major League Baseball Announces 2020 Season Start Date Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Major League Baseball is set to begin its 2020 regular season in July.

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced on Tuesday that MLB anticipates starting its 2020 regular season next month, on July 23 or July 24.

"Major League Baseball is thrilled to announce that the 2020 season is on the horizon," Manfred shared in a statement. "We have provided the Players Association with a schedule to play 60 games and are excited to provide our great fans with Baseball again soon."

According to the announcement on Tuesday, MLB players are to set report to training by July 1. Spring Training camps were previously shut down months ago due to the pandemic.

"The health and safety of players and employees will remain MLB's foremost priorities in its return to play," a press release said Tuesday. "MLB is working with a variety of public health experts, infectious disease specialists and technology providers on a comprehensive approach that aims to facilitate a safe return."