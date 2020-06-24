Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten Reacts to Ex Mark Cuevas Cheating Allegations

Jessica Batten isn't blind when it comes to headlines surrounding her ex.
Earlier today, pop culture fans learned that Love Is Blind stars Mark Cuevas and Lauren "LC" Chamblin had broken up after rekindling their romance. The reason behind the split, however, quickly got followers talking.
"Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that's over now," LC shared in a statement to E! News. "The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option."
Lo and behold, Mark's other Love Is Blind ex Jessica Batten saw E! News' Instagram talking about the alleged cheating. Spoiler alert: She had something to say.
"Mark was sleeping with MULTIPLE women at the studio he trained at DURING the show," one fan alleged. "Maybe show those interviews with his workers next time @Netflix."
Jessica replied, "Wow. News to me, I only know about one."
And if that wasn't enough to raise some eyebrows, Jessica also took to Instagram where she posted a solo shot in a swimsuit with the tea emoji.
E! News has reached out to Mark's team for any comment.
Viewers witnessed Mark and Jessica's love story on the Netflix series Love Is Blind. After receiving a proposal from Mark, Jessica ultimately left him at the altar during their wedding and cited their 10-year age difference as the main reason for the hesitation.
"This taught me so much about myself that I am so thankful for it and this whole ride and whatever like it was a thousand percent worth the price of admission," Mark later told E! News. "Whether that was a few tears and heartbreak, whatever that was, that was vulnerability and communicating and getting to know myself, but it was totally worth it, and I wouldn't change a thing."
Love Is Blind (produced by Kinetic Content) is scheduled to return to Netflix with two new seasons starting in 2021.
Vanessa Lachey and "obviously" Nick Lachey are expected to return as hosts.