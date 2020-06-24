Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten Reacts to Ex Mark Cuevas Cheating Allegations

Jessica Batten isn't blind when it comes to headlines surrounding her ex.

Earlier today, pop culture fans learned that Love Is Blind stars Mark Cuevas and Lauren "LC" Chamblin had broken up after rekindling their romance. The reason behind the split, however, quickly got followers talking.

"Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that's over now," LC shared in a statement to E! News. "The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option."

Lo and behold, Mark's other Love Is Blind ex Jessica Batten saw E! News' Instagram talking about the alleged cheating. Spoiler alert: She had something to say.

"Mark was sleeping with MULTIPLE women at the studio he trained at DURING the show," one fan alleged. "Maybe show those interviews with his workers next time @Netflix."