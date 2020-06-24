Relive the Most Outrageous Moments to Happen on E!'s Red Carpet

Related : Unforgettable E! Moments That Defined Pop Culture

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

When it comes to the red carpet, anything can happen—and the E! hosts and cameras have been there to capture all of it.

Over the years, fans have gotten a front row seat to some of Hollywood's biggest nights as hosts like Joan Rivers, Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic and many more E! talents have pointed the mic at a seemingly endless list of movie, music and TV stars. But, as is the nature of live television, there's only so much you can plan for before an unexpected moment unfolds—and on E!, there's been plenty of them. From Sacha Baron Cohen unforgettably spilling fake ashes on Seacrest's suit mid-interview to the many punchlines that came out of the late Rivers' mouth, the dull moments have been few and far between.

E!'s Live From the Red Carpet has seen Kelly Clarkson finally meeting Meryl Streep, Lady Gaga preparing to hatch from inside an egg and Jennifer Lawrence pulling off an unforgettable photobomb during Taylor Swift's interview...just to name a few.