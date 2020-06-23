Fired Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

Stassi Schroeder is seeing pink.
Just one day before celebrating her birthday, the former Vanderpump Rules star revealed on Instagram that she is expecting a baby girl.
"We're having a baby girl," Stassi wrote on social media while cradling her baby bump and receiving a kiss from fiancé Beau Clark.
This marks Stassi's first post on Instagram since she apologized to Faith Stowers for her actions. Earlier this month, Faith publicly accused both Stasi and Kristen Doute of reporting her to law enforcement over a false stealing claim. Faith's statements were made amid heightened conversations surrounding racism in the county.
"Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished," their crisis manager shared in a previous statement to E! News. "Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward."
Today's announcement also marks Stassi's first Instagram post since Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed the former SUR employee would not be returning to Vanderpump Rules.
"Not only are Stassi and Kristen distraught, several of the other cast members are as well. They know the show will never be the same," an insider previously explained to E! News. "Stassi has been an emotional wreck. She's having a very hard time and has no idea what to do. She feels completely lost and is very disgusted by her actions in the past."
As for Stassi and Beau's relationship status, all signs point to a united couple.
The pair continues to keep a low profile in Los Angeles as they prepare to welcome their first child together.
Stassi and Beau got engaged in July 2019 and their relationship played out on recent seasons of Vanderpump Rules. They were set to wed in Italy this summer, but plans have been put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
For now, Stassi says she is focused on doing better as she begins a new season away from any TV show.
"It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused," Stassi said in her apology to Faith. "I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions... to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege."
