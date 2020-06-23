Emily Ratajkowski Kisses Her Brunette Hair Goodbye With Major Transformation

New hair, who dis?

Emily Ratajkowski has officially said goodbye to her famous brunette color. On Tuesday, the 29-year-old supermodel and actress showed off her dramatic new 'do with her 26.6 million Instagram followers.

"BLONDE," she simply captioned her short video clip, in which she revealed her major hair transformation. "I did it," she added on Instagram Stories.

That's right, Emily has entered Cancer season as a blonde bombshell. From her Instagram post, she noted that she dyed her hair with Kerastase products (which she also disclosed was a paid partnership).

"Our muse @emrata went blonde and we can't get enough of it," the beauty brand shared on its Instagram account. "Thank you, Emily, for the trust! Co-creating this transformation with you was fun, we are here to care for your blonde."

In recent months, Emily has put her beauty and fashion routine on display during quarantine amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. "Gave myself a haircut and went for a drive," she shared in late April, with a selfie of her fresh cut.