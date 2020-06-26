Best Fourth of July Sales 2020 A to Z

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's officially summertime, and the Fourth of July long weekend is almost here to help us celebrate! If you're like us, you're looking forward to a breather from all this 2020 madness, and the opportunity to shop some great deals.
Tons of brands are offering big markdowns and add-ons to help make way for fall goodies (yes, it's almost that time of year already!). Not only is the long weekend a great time to shop for fashion and beauty, there's also some solid deals on home goods like mattresses, decor and everything in between.
Check out the best deals in fashion, beauty and home below. Shop away and enjoy all the good sales!
Ariat: Save up to 60% off men's, women's, and kids' clothing!
Astr The Label: Take an additional 25% off sale items with code SUMMERHEAT (from 7/1 to 7/5)!
Bonobos: Take 30% off sitewide (from 7/2 to 7/8)!
Calpak: Take 25% off select best-selling styles including brands such as Croc, Kaya, Glenroe, Jen Atkin, Oh Joy and more (from 7/2 to 7/5)!
Calzedonia Swim: Stock up on swimwear with a free swim bottom with your purchase of any bikini or one-piece (until 7/5)!
Chinese Laundry: Shop the flash sale and take 30% off sitewide, excluding the sale section, 42 Gold, and select styles (from 7/3 to 7/5)!
Draper James: Shop the 40% off sale with savings on dresses, accessories and more (from 7/2 to 7/6)!
Dr. Scholl's Shoes: Get 60% off select pairs of sandals plus free shipping (from 6/30 to 7/5)!
Eloquii: Take 40% to 60% off everything, including clearance items, with code HAPPY (from 7/1 to 7/4)!
Enso Rings: All individual Summer Collection styles are 25% off, with any two selections available at 36% off and any three selections offered at 44% off at checkout (until 7/5)!
Franco Sarto: Take 60% off sandals and get free shipping with code FRANCOFOURTH (from 7/1 to 7/6)!
Havva: Save 30% off sitewide on fabulous shoes (until 7/29)!
Hobo: Take 20% off full price bags and wallets with code JULY20 (from 7/3 to 7/5)!
Hush Puppies: Take 30% off select styles and an extra 25% off sale styles (some exclusions apply) with code SUMMERSALE (until 7/6)!
I'mmany: Save 20% off the SS20 Garden Society collection with code happeajuly (from 7/3 to 7/5)!
Intimissimi: Not only will select styles be on sale at 50% off starting now, but over the long weekend you can buy one bra, get one panty free (from 7/3 to 7/6)!
Keds: is currently hosting their semiannual clearance event with up to 60% off all sale styles, plus an extra 10% off clearance (until 7/5)!
Margaux: Shop the footwear brand's classic ballet flat on sale for $149 (originally $195)!
ModCloth: Get 30% off regular priced items and an additional 35% off sale stuff with code SPARK (from 6/30 to 7/4)!
Nomasei: Save 15% off all fabulous footwear sitewide and select archive styles will be available at further discount with code Happy4th (from 7/1 to 7/5)!
Old Navy: Shop the July 4th Sale to get up to 60% off everything with styles starting at just $6, including tees and tanks from $6, shorts from $10 and dresses from $8 (until 7/5)!
Outdoor Voices: Score some fab deals on fitness gear and loungewear, with up to 50% off select styles!
Rainbow Shops: Take 10% off sitewide for the entire month of July, no code needed and no exclusions!
Rebecca Minkoff: Save up to 75% off on fab fashion, including clothes, bags, accessories and more (until 7/5)!
Richer Poorer: Save an extra 25% off sale items (from 6/30 to 7/6)!
The Sis Kiss: Buy two pieces of jewelry and get one free, no code needed (from 7/3 to 7/5)!
State Cashmere: Get $30 off orders over $150 with code 2020JULY4 (from 6/27 to 7/5)!
Teva: Select styles are marked down up to 30% off (until 7/7)!
Vincero: Save up to 20% off on men's and women's watches sitewide (from 7/2 to 7/6)!
Vitamin A: Take 20% off select red, white, blue styles with promo code JULY4THSALE (until 7/4)!
Aquis: Take 25% off sitewide on all their fan-favorite hair towels and turbans with code FIREWORK (from 7/2 to 7/6)!
Bare Minerals: Take $10 off $75 or $20 off $100 and get free shipping on any purchase with code FIREWORK (from 6/30 to 7/6)!
Byte: Save $100 off the total cost of an Aligner Kit!
Cover FX: Shop the July 4th Weekend Sale and get 20% off sitewide plus free ground shipping on all orders with code HAPPY4TH (from 6/30 to 7/7)!
Dermaflash: Save 20% off of the Dermaflash Luxe anti-aging and peach fuzz removal tool and the Dermaflash One exfoliation and peach fuzz removal tool (from 7/1 to 7/6)!
Face-Kit: Take 15% off sitewide with this superfood skincare brand and get free shipping with code SUMMER (from 7/3 to 7/5)!
Grande Cosmetics: Get 20% off sitewide plus free shipping (from 7/3 to 7/6)!
Julep: Take $25 off your purchase of $50 with code JULY25 (from 7/4 to 7/5)!
Kate Somerville: Get a free full-size ExfoliKate Treatment ($85 value) with any $120 purchase with code JULY4TH (from 7/3 to 7/5)!
Laura Geller: Take $25 off your purchase of $75 with code JULY25 (from 7/2 to 7/5)!
Lord Jones: The fan favorite Lord Jones Heavy Duty Chill Balm is just $53, giving you a savings of 30% off, at Sephora for a limited time (from 7/3 to 7/6)!
Murad: Spend $45 on Murad.com and receive a travel-size Essential-C Cleanser and Vita-C Glycolic Brightening Serum with free shipping using code FIREWORKS (from 7/3 to 7/6)!
One Love Organics: Get the Botanical A,B, D & E Summer Skincare Set for $98 (a $122 value), featuring daily summer skin essentials featuring the Botanical B Enzyme Cleansing Oil + Makeup Remover, Botanical A Facial Cleanser, Botanical D Moisture Mist, and the Botanical E Youth Preservation Serum!
Perricone MD: Nab select products from the High Potency Collection, Vitamin C Ester Collection, Essential Fx Collection and more at 30% off to 50% off (from 6/29 to 7/5)!
PÜR: Save 30% off sitewide (from 7/3 to 7/6)!
Spongelle: Spend $25 and receive a free hand lotion ($18 value) with code NOURISH (from 7/2 to 7/7)!
Winky Lux: Take 20% off orders over $10 with code WINKY4TH (from 7/3 to 7/5)!
ZitSticka: Use code CLEAR20 to take 20% off your entire purchase (from 7/2 to 7/6)!
Allswell: Take 15% off The Luxe Hybrid and The Supreme mattresses with code SLEEP15 (until 7/6)!
Bed Bath and Beyond: Shop deals galore, including 25% off beach towels, 20% off Samsonite Signify LTE and Opto PC 2, up to 30% off select B&W comforters and quilts, up to 30% off select B&W bath décor, 50% off the Farberware 22-piece Carousel, 20% off the VertuoLine Nespresso and so much more (from 7/1 to 7/5)!
Burrow: Grab some home goods in the Fourth of July Sale, giving you 10% off up to $1,799, $200 off $1,800+, $250 off $2,200+, $300 off $2,600+, $400 off $3,000+ or $500 off $4,000+ with the code USA (from 6/27 to 7/12)!
Casper: Save 10% off the global sleeping brand's sleep products, from mattresses to pillows to bedding and more (until 7/2)!
The Company Store: Take 20% off sitewide, including bedding, bath, decor and more, with code JULY4SALE20 (from 6/27 to 7/4)!
Floyd: The beloved modern American furniture brand is offering big discounts, including the Floyd sofa at $125 off, their bed at $100 off and mattresses at $125 off using code SUMMERTIME (until 7/5)!
HoMedics: During the Red, White and Relax Sale, you can enjoy 25% the entire Relaxation suite of products with code FOURTH (from 7/2 to 7/7)!
Nest Bedding: Get 20% off your purchase of $150 or more with the code FIREWORKS (until 7/12)!
Rifle Paper Co.: Save 15% off orders under $50, 20% off orders of $50 or more and 25% off orders of $100 or more (excluding wallpaper), plus get free shipping on orders over $50 (from 7/2 to 7/7)!
Saatchi Art: Shop the Independence Day Flash Sale and get 15% off originals of $1500+ with code REDWHITEBLUE15, and 10% off all other originals with code REDWHITEBLUE10 (from 7/2 to 7/4)!
Saucey: Take $5 off your first purchase with code HAPPYFOURTH (until 7/22)!
Shabby Chic: It's a Sale on Sale, with an extra 20% off sale items (from 7/1 to 7/5)!
Smoko: Save up to 60% off select items, including original lights and Smoko icons (from 7/3 to 7/6)!
Solo Stove: Grab the Firepit Tools + Roasting Sticks Bundle at 20% off for a final price of $80, no code needed, but make sure you add both items to your cart to take advantage of the deal (from 6/29 to 7/5)!
