Ron Jeremy Charged With Sexually Assaulting Four Women

Ron Jeremy has been charged with sexually assaulting four women.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacy announced Tuesday, June 23, that Jeremy is accused of forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents between 2014 and 2019.

According to a press release, the 64-year-old adult film star, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, has been charged with "three counts, each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object, and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery."

The sexual assault incidents allegedly occurred in 2014, 2017 and 2019.

Jeremy is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood in May 2014. Additionally, prosecutors allege he sexually assaulted two other women, who were ages 33 and 46, on separate occasions at a bar in West Hollywood in 2017.

Jeremy has also been accused of forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at the same West Hollywood bar in July 2019.