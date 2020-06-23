Winona Ryder Accuses Mel Gibson of Making Anti-Semitic and Homophobic Comments

Winona Ryder is once again claiming that Mel Gibson made homophobic and anti-Semitic comments, one of which he allegedly directed towards her. However, Gibson's rep said these accusations are "100 percent untrue."

The Beetlejuice star recalled the Braveheart star's alleged comments in a recent interview with The Sunday Times. Ryder told the author that she was attending a party with a "good friend" when they began talking to Gibson, who allegedly remarked, "Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDs?' when he learned that her companion was gay.

She then alleged that later in their conversation the subject of her being Jewish came up and Gibson turned to her and jokingly said, "You're not an oven dodger, are you?"

Winona described their alleged interaction as a "real jaw-dropper." She also said that he "tried" to apologize to her after the fact, something that Gibson's rep categorically denies.

Additionally, Winona told E! News on Tuesday, "I believe in redemption and forgiveness and hope that Mr. Gibson has found a healthy way to deal with his demons, but I am not one of them. Around 1996, my friend Kevyn Aucoin and I were on the receiving end of his hateful words. It is a painful and vivid memory for me."