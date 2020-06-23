NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Responds to Claims Noose Incident Was a Hoax or Staged

Related : NASCAR Drivers Stand With Bubba Wallace After Noose Found in Stall

UPDATE: On Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. announced the following findings in a statement, "On Monday, fifteen FBI special agents conducted numerous interviews regarding the situation at Talladega Superspeedway. After a thorough review of the facts and evidence surrounding this event, we have concluded that no federal crime was committed.

The FBI learned that garage number 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week. The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019. Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week.

The decision not to pursue federal charges is proper after reviewing all available facts and all applicable federal laws. We offer our thanks to NASCAR, Mr. Wallace, and everyone who cooperated with this investigation."

_______

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace has a message for anyone questioning the circumstances around the noose that was found in his garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on Sunday.



The 26-year-old racer and NASCAR's only full-time Black driver appeared on ABC's The View Tuesday to open up about the ongoing investigation into what he calls a "despicable act of racism and hatred" and to address any doubters out there.



"Some people are suggesting that this is a hoax or perhaps even staged by NASCAR to garner more support for the removal of the confederate flag, but my understanding is that the only people who have access to the area where the noose was found are the racing teams and perhaps a few essential workers," co-host Sunny Hostin said during today's interview. "So what would you say to those people who are doubting that this even happened or that it's true?"