These Celebrity Fashion and Beauty Looks in Quarantine Will Inspire Your Next Glam Session

All dressed up with nowhere to go...
Because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, getting glam doesn't hit the same way it used to. After being cooped up inside, due to stay-at-home orders, it's become the norm to wake up and go to bed wearing the same comfy clothes.
Messy buns, sweats and going makeup-free are the new dress codes. However, being at home for most of the day doesn't mean you can't get dolled up or practice an extra bit of self-care.
From Gabrielle Union to Lizzo to Lili Reinhart, many celebrities have shown off their fun, flirty and feasible beauty and style moments during quarantine. Not every star is getting read carpet ready either, but they still manage to look glam as hell.
Case in point? Union recently shared a selfie that highlighted her glowy complexion. She wasn't "done up" but looked effortlessly gorgeous with her makeup-free photo.
Porsha Williams also kept things casual yet chic in her recent Instagram post, in which she rocked a simple black tank top and jeans. Her loose curls, gold hoop earrings and sparkly eyeshadow gave it oomph.
Of course, some stars are turning their house into a full-on runway. Lizzo was the definition of fashion after showing off her tropical-print mask and gloves that matched her bikini. Her dramatic false lashes and braided hair were a chef's kiss to her eye-catching ensemble.
Another great style moment? Jennifer Lopez's monochromatic lewk that she modeled in her living room.
We're only scratching the surface here.
