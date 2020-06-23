Will Ferrell & Rachel McAdams Talk Wedding Crashers Sequel, Reuniting for Eurovision & More

What would a Wedding Crashers 2 look like?
E! News co-host Scott Tweedie made sure to ask all about the potential sequel during his exclusive chat with Wedding Crashers alums Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. While Tweedie was eager for details about the Wedding Crashers follow-up film, the two actors—who have reunited for a new Netflix movie, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga—stayed relatively tight-lipped.
"Wedding Crashers 2, yeah. I think we can just say it's being written," Ferrell told E! News.
As Tweedie joked about potential plot lines, Ferrell jokingly suggested that the sequel should be a drama about the characters' subsequent divorces.
"How about if it's just the lawyers representing everyone in divorce court? Wedding Crashers 2," he quipped. "And just make it like a legal courtroom drama, not funny at all."
For McAdams, she too thought divorce was in the cards for the characters of Wedding Crashers.
"Are we all getting divorced?" she pondered.
Nonetheless, McAdams said she'd love to reunite with former co-stars Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn for a sequel.
"I got to work with Owen again on Midnight in Paris, so that was super fun," McAdams relayed. "And I worked with Vince again on True Detective, now I'm just remembering it. But those were very different. So yeah, it'd be nice to go back and have a romp."
Although Ferrell and McAdams both appeared in Wedding Crashers, which was also directed by Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga director David Dobkin, they didn't cross paths while filming.
"Will and I actually never met on that film, because he was doing a cameo…we were like ships passing," she recalled. "I was always just so wishing another opportunity would come along, where we'd actually be in the same scene together."
Per McAdams, she remembers "hearing about his performance" since people on set kept quoting his famous "Meatloaf!" line.
She added, "I think he's one of the funniest men on the planet. So, I'm just a huge fan. And he's one of the loveliest men as well."
Ferrell shared similar sentiments on their Eurovision reunion, noting, "Rachel is so much fun to work with and such a great comedic actor, but such a great actor at the same time. [She] really kind of brings the heart to the movie."
Later on in the interview, McAdams once more walked down memory lane as she discussed her Regina George role in Mean Girls. Specifically, the Oscar nominated actress speculated what her character would be up to 10 years later.
"Did she have like 10 kids? 10's a lot, right? I think she's too selfish for that," she quipped. "Maybe she became like a lacrosse coach."
As for another reunion with her Mean Girls co-stars, McAdams teased, "Maybe for 20 [years] or 50 [years], I don't know!"
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga premieres Friday, Jun. 26 on Netflix.