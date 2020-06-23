Love Is Blind's Lauren Splits From Mark After Learning He's Dating Someone Else

Related : Necessary Realness: Is Love Really Blind?

Love Is Blind stars Mark Cuevas and Lauren "LC" Chamblin have broken up after recently rekindling their romance.

Over the weekend, Chamblin revealed that she and Cuevas had started dating back in May—and that she decided to end their relationship after learning that the 25-year-old reality star was dating someone else. In a Reddit post, a fan shared, "My close friend's co-worker is dating Mark!!," adding a screenshot of a photo of Cuevas and another woman who appeared to be on a date.

Chamblin then confirmed that she and Cuevas had been seeing each other by responding, "This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I've been dating mark since the beginning of May…Oh and btw, this is LC from Love is Blind…"

Assuring the fan that their relationship was over, she added, "But I definitely just broke it off with mark so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar."